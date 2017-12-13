The couple's little one has finally made his entrance

After weeks of waiting, Love Island couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have finally welcomed their baby boy into the world!

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Cara, 27, gave birth to the tot at 6.30am, long after her original due date in November.

There’s been no news of a name as of yet but Nathan revealed the couple’s joy at becoming parents in a sweet Instagram post.

‘The day has finally come !!!! Myself and @cara_delahoyde have become parents to our beautiful baby boy !!!’ he wrote alongside a snap from the hospital.

‘Massive hats off to Cara Who delivered our boy safely !!!!! #thenextchapter 💙👶🏼 P.S I hope you don’t kill me for the pic Cara 😅❤️’

Meanwhile Cara simply posted a baby-themed emoji on Twitter.

The reality stars gave no hint of Cara’s impending labour on Tuesday evening, with Cara posting on Twitter that she was looking forward to watching Ferne McCann’s documentary about being a new mum later that night.

Back in November the former Islander joked that she felt like she’d been pregnant for ’84 years’ in a funny meme on Instagram and admitted: ‘This is exactly how I feel right now 😩 due date has come and gone 👎’

Cara first announced her pregnancy back in May, which came shortly after she and Nathan, 26, had confirmed that they’d broken up.

The two remained close in the months that followed though and thrilled fans when they revealed last month that they’d rekindled their romance – awww.

Nathan told his social media followers: ‘To squash all the rumours me and @cara_delahoyde are back together and stronger than ever !!! Right before xmas 😊😍 #happyfamily’

Meanwhile Cara simply captioned a selfie with her fella: ‘The rumours are true 👀 Hands off he’s mine ❤️’

Whilst we don’t know much yet about the new arrival, Cara recently said that she and Nathan had already decided on a name.

‘We’ve chosen a name together,’ she explained. ‘It’s his baby too and it’s nice for him to have an input. But he did say at the end of the day it’s my call.’

Ooh, we can’t wait to hear what they’ve gone for! Congrats Cara and Nathan on this lovely news!