The ITV2 show has come under fire recently

With the Love Island final just around the corner (we’re still not ready for it), the whole nation has been taken over by Island fever. And who can blame us?

Just a few shorts weeks ago a bunch of beautiful singletons were chucked into a luxury villa in Spain in an attempt to finally find ‘The One’.

Read: All the Latest TV news

Throw in a load of rows, sex and a fair few rap battles – seriously, what’s not to love?

But while the nation has fallen in love with the likes of Chris Hughes, Camilla Thurlow and Kem Cetinay, the popular show has received a bit of backlash for constantly showing such gorgeous reality stars.

More: Love Island: The REAL Camilla Thurlow – from her first heartbreak to ending Prince Harry romance

And now presenter and LI Queen, Caroline Flack has responded to criticism that the ITV2 programme is portraying an ‘unrealistic body image’ for young viewers.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 37-year-old said: ‘I guess it is, really, isn’t it?’

Before adding: ‘I have nothing to do with the casting, so I can’t say why they pick certain people, but the type of people who apply are already quite body-confident, I guess.’

And host, Caroline isn’t the only one talking about it as producers have also come under fire by viewers at home who’ve previously blasted the show.

More: Love Island 2017 finale date REVEALED! Everything you need to know…

‘It’s no wonder that our young adults have body image problems when broadcasters like @itv2 put stuff like #LoveIsland on the TV,’ one Twitter user slammed.

Another asked: ‘Is it any wonder girls and boys have body image issues #LoveIsland.’

While a third questioned: ‘Love Island just goes to show the effect the unrealistic “perfect” body image can have on young girls’.

More: How to throw the ULTIMATE Love Island final party!

Despite the criticism, Caroline did admit – like the rest of the nation – she has no idea how she’s going to cope when the finalists are all dumped from the villa during the final on Monday evening.

‘It’s going to be really weird not having Love Island every night,’ she said.

‘It’s almost like escapism from my life. I think about it all the time and I talk about it all the time, even in situations where I’m in a taxi or in a shop and people get in touch who I haven’t heard from in ages.’

We feel you, Caroline. Now excuse us while we go and binge watch the entire series again.