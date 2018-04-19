PICS! See inside Love Island host Caroline Flack’s swanky London pad

We are seriously jealous right now...

As Love Island‘s effortlessly cool and trendsetting host, you’d probably expect Caroline Flack‘s home to be just as stylish as her.

In which case, you’d be 100% right…

The 38-year-old is always sharing snaps of herself on Instagram, and over the years she’s given a few glimpses inside her swanky North London pad – complete with bright colours, funky furniture and amazing artwork.

On Wednesday, the star posted a photo sitting on a stool looking at an incredible painting which was propped up in her kitchen.

Clearly Flackers has got a lot of space in her home – which she moved into in April 2016 – as the pink swirly picture is humongous and takes up an entire wall.

I love this @tomocampbell ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 18, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

And giving followers another sneak peek into her flat, the telly star then went on to post a photo of her boyfriend Andrew Brady and his pal trying their best to hang up the epic artwork.

Meanwhile, Caz’s lounge also follows the same colour-scheme with the homely wooden floors continuing throughout.

Big pieces of dark furniture giving it an old school vibe and a huge patterned rug dominates the room, while two large white mirrors are propped up against the wall.

Rude A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:24am PST

Another snap shows off the X Factor presenter’s amazing baby pink fridge which is a big feature in the clean, white kitchen.

A black rug can be seen in the corner of the snap which has tassels draped across the floor.

The low-key kitchen area also features black and white tiles as well as light wooden surfaces and a large ceramic sink.

Side note: just LOOK how cute Caroline’s cat is…

Cat and a fridge @smeg_uk ❤ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

Other shots show Caroline’s knick-knacks scattered about her home, including a pink pineapple, a load of books and even her Strictly Come Dancing trophy in pride of position.

Because, well why wouldn’t you show that off?

Bunches of flowers, relaxing candles and fashion magazines also litter Caz’s funky pad, as well as stylish figurines and models she’s picked up along the way.

When your kitchen is looking pretty ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on May 7, 2016 at 4:13am PDT

When she first moved in, the brunette babe also posted a pic of her split-level home which features high ceilings and a mezzanine level overlooking the downstairs area.

New house angles ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 30, 2016 at 5:25am PDT

Well, if you ever get bored of presenting Caroline, a career in interior design is definitely the way forward!