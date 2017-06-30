Love Island’s random celebrity fans! You’ll NEVER guess which huge stars are watching…

Is there anybody who's NOT watching Love Island?

It’s official – the WHOLE nation is hooked on this year’s Love Island.

The dramatic villa twists and turns have got us all rushing home from the pub and cancelling plans just to see what’s happening with our favourite singletons.

And who can blame us?

But it turns out, it’s not just us normal people who are crying over Jomilla and wishing Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies would just break up already – because the celebs are at it too!

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

More: ‘Imagine if she’d opened her legs!’ Love Island fans react to Stephen Bear’s crude Camilla Thurlow jibe

And we all know that our fave Islanders from 2016 can’t stop Tweeting about the villa, eg. BFF’s Olivia Buckland and Cara De La Hoyde.

We feel you girls.

But despite the ITV2 series pulling in a massive 2million viewers at it’s peak, there are a few stars we DID not expect to be watching…

Liam Gallagher

Last weekend, Oasis singer Liam told Radio 2’s Jo Whiley that he missed some of the weekend’s Glastonbury because he had to switch over to catch up with Love Island!

The rocker’s reasoning behind his choice of television show?

‘That’s where it’s at,’ the 44-year-old said. ‘I’ve had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’ve gotta do something and I’ve gone to the dark side and Love Island it is.’

Rugby stars

Yup. Even the sportsmen are at it! As they were taking a well-earned rest, the British and Irish Lions squad seized the opportunity to catch up on their favourite show.

James Haskell posted a snap on Instagram of his team-mates Anthony Watson, Liam Williams and Jonathan Joseph in bed watching something on a laptop.

Liam then commented ‘Love Island catch-up’. Yes boys!

One of the best day off set ups I have ever seen! #Professional A post shared by James Haskell (@jameshask) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Adele

We don’t know why we’re surprised that Adele is into LI as well, considering she’s probably the most down-to-earth global superstar we know.

But at her Wembley Finale gig, the star paused part-way through her set to let fans know exactly what she though of the ratings smash hit.

The 29-year-old told the crowd: ‘I mean Love Island shall we talk about that? Jesus Christ. My husband and I watched it last night. Real people have real sex on real TV.’

Taking aim at Gabby Allen – who got busy between the sheets with Marcel Somerville this week – she carried on her rant: ‘When that girl Facetimed her mum ‘mum are you proud of me?’ No she ain’t. No she f***ing ain’t proud of you! You tramp.’

Eeek! Say what you really feel…

Lucy Watson

MIC star, Lucy might have quit the streets of Chelsea but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on reality shows altogether. As the 27-year-old spends just as much time catching up on all the drama as the rest of us.

James Jordan

It’s hard to picture this reality bad-boy kicking back and watching the villa lads and ladies partake in a sex positions challenge, but it turns out Strictly star, James is just as hooked as us…

Unfortunately, one celeb who definitely won’t be joining in on all the Love Island loving, is Gary Lineker who recently Tweeted: ‘Talked into watching # loveisland by @ GeorgeLineker. Definitely not his greatest television recommendation. In fact, it might be his worst.’

Your loss, Gary!