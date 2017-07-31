We didn't see this one coming...

Love Island‘s Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies AKA Kember won over the nation with their very cute love story, making them 2017 champions.

And now the couple have revealed their very surprising next career move.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Charlotte Hawkins on Monday morning’s episode of Good Morning Britain, the couple revealed some very exciting news.

Kem said: ‘So basically we’re going to be taking our best mate Piers’ role on the show… I’m only joking.’

The star then added: ‘End of August we’re going to be bringing all of the entertainment and showbiz news to the show, a bit of goss, a bit of youth.’

Kem continued to reveal that the couple will just be filling in for a week, to cover resident entertainment and showbiz presenter Richard Arnold.

And fans of the couple are very excited for their return to TV, one user wrote on Twitter: ‘I’m really looking forward to this! Good luck guys hope you rock it.’

A second said: ‘@Amber_Davies7 & @KemCetinay hope you to are having fun # smashingit.’

A third added: ‘It’s gonna be the best then # kember @Amber_Davies7 @KemCetinay.’

And even last year’s LI contestant Sophie Gradon was quick to praise the couple writing: ‘I’m so happy for you, this is fantastic can’t wait to watch xxxx’

The couple are clearly excited about their new jobs as Amber took to Twitter to share the exciting news with a very cute pic.

One person who might not be as happy about the new guest presenters is GMB regular Piers Morgan.

Piers has previously been very open about his dislike of the show, and Eamonn even asked the winning couple what they thought of people calling the show ‘sex island.’