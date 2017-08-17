Chloe really doesn't have high hopes for this...

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst has brutally hit out at her TOWIE ex Jon Clark for reportedly striking up a romance with Lauren Pope.

The former Islander – who dated Jon before she entered the villa and then again briefly after she’d left – is convinced that Jon’s new rumoured relationship is just for show and won’t be a long-term thing.

‘It’s not real and it’s not going to last,’ Chloe tells The Sun Online. ‘I won’t be watching TOWIE as it’s not real.’

And just to stick the knife in even further, Chloe has wished Lauren ‘good luck’. OUCH.

It comes days after it was claimed that Jon, 27, has been hooking up with Lauren, 34, whilst the TOWIE cast have been filming in Marbella.

‘Lauren and Jon have been enjoying each other’s company in Essex and Marbella,’ an insider told The Sun. ‘They’ve gone on several dinner dates and have grown close during filming.

‘The rest of the cast think they’re really well suited and even Jon’s brother Chris approves of their blossoming relationship.’

Both Jon and Lauren have kept quiet about the rumours but were photographed looking cosy whilst filming a meal out with other TOWIE cast members over the weekend, with Jon appearing to give his co-star a kiss as he left the table.

Meanwhile Chloe has had a tumultuous relationship with Jon, with Jon accusing her of secretly jetting off to take part in Love Island whilst they were still dating.

They later made up and briefly rekindled their romance after Chloe had left the villa but it didn’t last.

The ex-Islander confirmed that it was all over earlier this month, revealing: ‘When I got out of the villa we tried to make a go of things – but I’m not sure.

‘There are feelings there – definitely from my side – but I’m not a mind reader, I don’t know what he’s thinking.’