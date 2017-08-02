We hope this is happening!

It’s safe to say us here at Now have been left with a huge Love Island shaped hole since the series ended a couple of weeks ago.

And whilst we love seeing the couples’ super cute snaps, we need them back on our screens ASAP.

And it looks like they could be returning sooner than we think.

2017 contestant Chloe Crowhurst was known for her gossiping ways whilst on the show, and she has been at it again.

Since her departure from the villa Chloe has been enjoying some presenting duties on This Morning as a Love Island correspondent.

And the blonde beauty revealed that she could be returning to the daytime show, to present coverage of the Winter version!

Yep, you read that right.

Chloe told the Daily Mail: ‘I love doing This Morning and they loved having me. There might be something with me coming back as their reporter for Winter Love Island.’

And fans of the show (including us) are very excited about the potential series.

One fan wrote: ‘Yooo. So for real their are talks of a Winter LoveIsland? Neeeeeeed that in my life.’

A second added: ‘TV best be whipping up a # loveisland winter series in a ski lodge with flasks instead of water bottles bc am no ready to wait a full year.’

Whilst a third said: ‘Love island is now over, what am I going to do with myself? Who agrees @itv2 need a winter series! Sort our fix out please # LoveIsland’

And it looks like Chloe even wants to take over Caroline Flack‘s presenting duties on the show.

The star also revealed to the Daily Mail: ‘I’d love to be a presenter on the Winter Love Island series as well – which might work out.’

‘Let’s see.’

Let’s see indeed!

We have everything crossed that this news is true!