And they were still together in APRIL

The standout star of Love Island, Chris Hughes won over the nation with his good looks and seriously sweet personality. He left the villa loved up with Olivia Attwood – but she’s not the only girlfriend he’s had this year.

Before joining the ITV2 show he was in a relationship with 21-year-old Victoria Alice Wale who, according to her Facebook page, works for car manufacturer Aston Martin. As Now went to press, Victoria’s Twitter header was still a loved-up snap of her and Chris – and she last tweeted in April.

Two months later Chris, 22, was in the Love Island villa cracking on with 26-year-old Olivia…

Victoria’s social media photos show how she and Chris enjoyed holidays in Portugal and Thailand and she regularly refers to him as ‘my best friend’. In January 2015, they celebrated their two-year anniversary, with Victoria posting: ‘Thanks for everything XXX lots of love.’

But it seems his time in the villa helped Chris forget all about Victoria as during the final he said in a poem about his new girlfriend: ‘Olivia’s first impression will remain cemented in my soul as one of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever seen. Your cuddles in the morning and your kisses at night, but your freckles are one of my favourite sights.’

Watching your ex fall in love with someone else on national TV has got to sting, regardless of the situation…

