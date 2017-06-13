‘What a d***!’ Love Island viewers SLAM ‘arrogant’ Chris Hughes as he hits out at Chloe Crowhurst

Even the celebs are getting involved...

He’s only been in the Love Island villa a few days, but reality newbie Chris Hughes has already found himself in the centre of a load of drama.

Admittedly it is all very much self inflicted…

Yup, after coupling up with Essex girl, Chloe Crowhurst, Chris seemed to be on a mission on Monday night’s episode to basically offend every girl on the show.

Starting by telling new girl, Gabby Allen that he isn’t into Chloe at all (despite spending the whole morning kissing her).

‘Don’t repeat this, I know you’re not a gossip person but I don’t fancy Chloe at all,’ he said.

