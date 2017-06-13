‘What a d***!’ Love Island viewers SLAM ‘arrogant’ Chris Hughes as he hits out at Chloe Crowhurst

Even the celebs are getting involved...
He’s only been in the Love Island villa a few days, but reality newbie Chris Hughes has already found himself in the centre of a load of drama.
Admittedly it is all very much self inflicted…
Yup, after coupling up with Essex girl, Chloe Crowhurst, Chris seemed to be on a mission on Monday night’s episode to basically offend every girl on the show.
Starting by telling new girl, Gabby Allen that he isn’t into Chloe at all (despite spending the whole morning kissing her).‘Don’t repeat this, I know you’re not a gossip person but I don’t fancy Chloe at all,’ he said.
More: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow loses temper at ‘disrespectful’ Chris Hughes over Chloe Crowhurst comments
Before adding: ‘She’s massively into me. Without sounding arrogant, I do feel like she really likes me. To the point where she would lie with me on this bed all day if she could. She’s just so not my type of girl.’
Erm…
But the ITV2 Lothario wasn’t done there as he then went on to enjoy some flirty dates with Gabby AND Tyne-Lexy before admitting he fancied original, Olivia – who’s currently paired up with Sam.
And now it looks like Chris’ *uh-hem* confident behaviour has riled up a lot of people at home as they took to Twitter to blast him.
‘What is chris on? He proper reckons hes the best thing since sliced bread. Ive seen brick walls with better personalities,’ one angry viewer wrote.
Another said: ‘Chris is everything I hate in a man……’
A third added: ‘Since chris has been picked to couple up, he’s turning into a d**k.. showing his true colours now @LoveIsland #LoveIsland’.
While a fourth said: ‘Chris is actually a pr**k , worst person on love island 100%’.
And the Chris slamming didn’t end there as celebs such as Ferne McCann, Nicola McLean and Rochelle Humes all took to social media to hit out at the star.
Eeek! And with Sam set to confront Chris over his flirty antics on Tuesday night’s episode, we think it’s fair to say things are only going to get messier for Chris…