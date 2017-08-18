Looks like those Islander friendships are already over

One of our favourite things about Love Island was seeing the friendships develop between the Islanders and we kind of hoped that they’d all be BFFs, like, FOREVER.

Sadly it looks like that isn’t going to happen as Chris Hughes has confessed that he’s ALREADY lost touch with most of the cast and hasn’t spoken to anyone other than bestie Kem Cetinay and their respective girlfriends Olivia Attwood and Amber Davies since the show ended. *sob*

‘Since we left the villa, the only people me and Kem have really spoken to is obviously Liv and Amber,’ says Chris, 24.

‘Once we got back to reality everyone goes their separate ways and they’re busy doing their own thing.

‘I literally haven’t heard from any of them.’

This includes Marcel Somerville, who often performed raps with Chris and Kem during their time in the villa which resulted in them being nicknamed ‘Run KMC’.

Despite losing touch Chris is happy to hear that Blazin’ Squad star Marcel is still going strong with girlfriend Gabby Allen, but admits he’s not overly concerned about what the other Islanders are up to.

‘I heard that Gabby and Marcel are apparently moving in together which is nice to see,’ he tells The Sun Online. ‘I’m not really paying attention to the other couples. Just focusing on me and Liv and our relationship…’

Chris might not be speaking to most of the gang anymore but remains close to Kem, so much so that they’re filming their own reality show together AND have got a fitness DVD in the pipeline.

His romance with Olivia is still solid too despite a few bumps in the road and Liv explained to Now at her In The Style collection launch earlier this week that they’re stronger than ever.

‘Just having a bit of time just us is better,’ she explained. ‘We’ve come from a situation where we were living with loads of people who commented on our relationship all the time, and now we’ve come out and it’s the same but on a bigger scale.

‘But me and Chris are very good are putting our heads together on our own and just blocking it out.

‘If Chris was bothered by what people are saying we wouldn’t be together now. He knows me and we just keep everything very personal to us.’