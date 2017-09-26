Both Chris and Katie are facing relationships dramas...

Love Island star Chris Hughes has revealed that he’s been getting some rather flirty messages from Katie Price amid their respective relationship dramas.

Pricey – who has split from husband Kieran Hayler after accusing him of an affair with their nanny – made no secret of her affection for Chris when he appeared on Loose Women last month and has kept in touch by texting him.

Awkwardly though the former Islander admits he hasn’t been responding to her.

Speaking before rumours emerged that he and girlfriend Olivia Attwood might have split, Chris explained about Katie: ‘She’s been sending me messages, but I’ve not been replying.

‘I’ve shown them all to Olivia, so she’s cool with it. At first I thought her being flirty was a bit of banter, but the content of the messages makes me think she isn’t joking!’

Ooh-er. Chris, 24, admits he’s finding it all a bit surreal following his sudden rise to fame.

‘It’s very weird to think that three months ago no one knew who I was,’ he tells OK! magazine. ‘And now I have Katie Price texting me.

‘I bumped into her at the Bradley Lowery charity football match a few weeks ago. It wasn’t awkward but we didn’t really talk.’

Katie, 39, had previously joked before her split from Kieran that she’d love Chris to be her ‘fourth husband’ and told him when they met on Loose Women: ‘If I wasn’t married, you’d be my type on paper.’

At the time Chris was also taken, having found love with Olivia on the show.

However the couple have recently been at the centre of break-up speculation following reports that they’d had a huge argument at Chris and BFF Kem Cetinay’s debut concert last week.

Olivia, 26, reportedly left the club in tears and went on to jet off to Germany over the weekend.

Both Chris and Liv have kept quiet about it all on social media but Olivia posted a cryptic message on Monday telling her followers: ‘Sorry I have been so quiet, sometimes in life you just need a minute to disconnect and remember what’s important.’

‘But thank you for all your lovely comments and messages, I can’t reply to them all but I do see then and the feed my soul.’

Chris has added to the confusion by sharing a photo of Olivia in which he called her an ‘amazing girlfriend’.

Amazing Girlfriend & Puppy Love 🐶💛 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Love Island might have long finished but the drama continues for these two…