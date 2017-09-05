Eeek! We can't wait...

We have been patiently waiting for Love Island‘s Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay‘s new reality show since the news was announced in early August.

And now it looks like the boys are giving us a sneak peek into what we can expect, and we cannot wait!

Chris and Kem shared a whole lotta videos with their fans on their Instagram stories on Monday, and some eagle eyed viewers spotted what appeared to be cameras.

And if it is what we can expect from their new show it looks like there is going to be A LOT of laughs.

Chris shared a string of videos of his bestie at his farm, feeding horses, falling off horses and even running with some cows.

Just your typical Monday.

But luckily Kem still thought it was the ‘best day ever’, despite his little trip, after he shared the hilarious video on his Twitter.

Have a little look below…

And their latest string of social media videos has sent their fans wild with their hilarious antics.

‘Best thing I’ve seen today is Kem falling off a horse. HOWLING!!!!!! Love him and Chris too much. # horsingaround,’ one user wrote on Twitter.

Another commented: ‘@KemCetinay insta story with @chris and the horse bloody hell kem you ready? Yeye with a look of fear on his face funny as # ladds’.

Whilst a third added: ‘Kem’s Insta story of him at Chris’ farm amazing footage of him being kicked off the horse’.

But luckily Chris helped his best pal get over his fall with a cheeky snuggle in bed.

We spoke to Kem at the end of August and the reality star revealed that he didn’t know the full details of the show just, but that ‘it’s coming soon’.

Well, if these latest videos and pics are anything to go by, it looks like it is set to be a smash it.

Hurry up lads!