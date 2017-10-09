This has got everyone talking...

Love Island’s Chris Hughes has hit the headlines A LOT since his stint in the villa but his latest venture might be the most talked about yet…

The reality star sparked all sorts of confusion amongst his Twitter fans on Monday after he announced that he’s launching his own bottled water – which is apparently ‘infused’ with his actual tears.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Chris Hughes claims Katie Price has been sending Olivia Attwood ‘threatening voice notes’

Chris, 24, posted a sultry promo clip on social media which shows him baring his chest in a pair of boxers as a single tear runs down his cheek.

It lands in the bottle of L’Eau De Chris before a caption flashes on the screen reading: ‘Mineral water infused with a Chris Hughes tear’

Chris is then seen drinking the liquid as it drips down his bod. Yep, really.

The former Islander didn’t give much else away about the product – which is set to launch on Tuesday – but simply captioned the footage: ‘I’m launching my first ever product in partnership with @Topman #LEauDeChris’

It’s safe to say that the slightly unusual concept has left some fans a wee bit confused and many were left questioning whether this could be some sort of early April Fools’ Day prank.

‘oh wow really, this can’t be for real….can it? Although the bottle is nice,’ one follower commented. ‘@chrishughes_22 you must be bantering surely?’

Another asked: ‘Have I slept for so long that it’s now April 1st?’

And one added: ‘Idk if this is a joke or not’

Yep, this has certainly caused a stir…

‘It’s no secret that I shed a few tears on Love Island,’ says Chris. ‘Since leaving the show, I have been overwhelmed with the incredible love shown by fans of the show.

‘Launching my own mineral water, infused with my own tears, is a chance for me to give something special back to those who have supported me since returning from the island.’

The product is priced at £2 on the Topman website and is said to be ‘limited edition’.

This marks the latest venture Chris has pursued since coming third on Love Island with girlfriend Olivia Attwood, with the star having recently filmed a spin-off show with BFF Kem Cetinay.

The pair are also set to release their own workout DVD next month.