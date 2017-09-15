Well this is pretty generous!

Love Island star Chris Hughes was always a bit of a favourite with viewers and now he’s just totally proved his cuteness by treating Olivia Attwood to a VERY extravagant gift whilst he’s away.

Olivia, 26, revealed to her Instagram fans on Friday that she’d received a Céline designer handbag from her fella, which retails for just over a cool £2k – wowzers.

The model posted a photo as she unwrapped the decadent present and wrote: ‘I can’t even deal with you @chrishughesofficial 😩💗 can you come home now please 🙏🏼’

I can't even deal with you @chrishughesofficial 😩💗 can you come home now please 🙏🏼 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Awww. Olivia wasn’t the only one who couldn’t deal with Chris’ sweet gesture though as fans were left pretty gobsmacked too, not to mention a wee bit jealous.

‘Omg that is amazing gift.. so jel!! It’s stunning ❤❤,’ one follower commented, whilst another added: ‘Chris is actually goals… a celine!!!’

And one admitted: ‘I need to get me a Chris 😩😩😩😩’ We feel ya there…

Others just found it all seriously adorable, with one admirer posting: ‘So cute ‼️‼️‼️❤️’

The couple’s Love Island co-star Chloe Crowhurst also gushed: ‘The cutest!!!!💖💖💖💖’

It comes as Chris, 24, continues to spend time away as he works on his new reality show with Islander BFF Kem Cetinay.

Whilst he’s clearly having fun with his pal, it looks like Chris is missing Liv as he posted a photo of her with their ‘baby’ Cash (aka that doll they looked after on Love Island and still have…) earlier on Friday and wrote: ‘Love my family always’

Nawww. The couple are clearly still going strong after finishing Love Island in third place behind winners Kem and Amber Davies and runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

So much so that Olivia shared some very sweet words for Chris when she joined him on a trip to the Gleneagles golf resort in Scotland earlier this week.

‘Thank you baby for the most perfect few days. @chrishughesofficial . I don’t think I could be more obsessed with you if I tried 🐻❄️,’ Liv captioned a selfie of the pair.

Seriously, could these two BE any cuter right now?