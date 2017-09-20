Chris isn't happy about these remarks...

Love Island star Chris Hughes always has girlfriend’s Olivia Atwood’s back and has come to her defence in a row with a Strictly Come Dancing star.

The former Islander isn’t happy with radio DJ Melvin Odoom – who starred in Strictly last year – after he branded Liv ‘fake’ in a recent interview.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: The first trailer of new Love Island spin-off show is here!

When asked who the last person he’d want to spend 24 hours locked up with is, 37-year-old Melvin told Star magazine: ‘Olivia Attwood from Love Island.

‘She was annoying, I couldn’t stand her. I think she’s fake.’

OUCH. This hasn’t gone down well with Chris, 24, who has now very publicly hit out at Melvin on social media.

‘Olivia’s the realist. People still getting at her,’ the reality star wrote on Twitter. ‘Never understood judging people you’ve never met, cut her some slack man @Melvinodoom’

Chris’ remarks about Melvin’s comments were met with a mixed response from his followers, with many praising him for sticking up for Olivia.

‘Nice to see a real man standing up for his woman …. shame there ain’t more like that around,’ one Tweeted, whilst another said: ‘Love how Chris says it straight and tags him without cryptic little messages! Love that he stands up for Olivia! Cutest couple’

However, others argued that Melvin is entitled to his opinion, with one Twitter user writing: ‘He was asked the question he give his opinion. Top marks backing your girl but when you’re on TV have to accept not everyone will like you.’

And one added: ‘Oh Chris . Get a grip . Not everyone loves her like you do’

Olivia, 26, had been keeping quiet but showed her appreciation for Chris standing up for her on Wednesday when she commented on a Tweet about the row: ‘You guys are the best’

Liv and Chris are clearly still smitten since coming third in the Love Island final in July and Olivia is set to make an appearance in Chris’ new show with villa BFF Kem Cetinay, Chris and Kem: Straight Outta Love Island, when it airs next month.