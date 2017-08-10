Eeek! Love Island’s Chris Hughes hints at ‘problems’ with Olivia Attwood with these VERY cryptic messages

Love Island fans are convinced there's trouble in paradise for these two

The Love Island pair have seen their turbulent romance put the test in recent days after Olivia Attwood was spotted cosying up with her footballer ex-boyfriend, Bradley Dack.

But after Chris Hughes vowed to stick by his girl, now the 22-year-old has shared a cryptic message with his Twitter followers which has got fans wondering what’s really going on.

In the social media post – which he simply captioned: ‘Life’, followed by a heart emoji – the reality star seemingly suggested that his relationship might have ‘problems’ but he’s not about to give up on it.

The powerful quote reads: ‘You can’t just give up on someone because the situation’s not ideal.

‘Great relationships aren’t great because they have no problems.’

Before ending: ‘They’re great because both people care enough about the other person to find a way to make it work.’

But while loads of fans rushed to commend Chris on his ‘wise words’, a few fans weren’t exactly convinced by the message and took to the comments section to offer their own advice.

‘It surely shouldn’t be this difficult at the beginning’, one wrote.

Another replied: ‘Just cos two people love each other doesn’t always mean they’re right together and meant to be!’

A third blasted: ‘You ain’t been together 5 minutes lol u can do better!’

While a fourth simply put: ‘Don’t mug yourself off’.

And Chris hasn’t exactly been doing much to stop rumours the pair are facing some struggles, after he posted a sweet photo cuddling up to BFF Kem Cetinay in the villa.

Next to the image, which captures the pair’s bromance perfectly, Chris wrote: ‘When life was a little less stressful #bruvva’.

To which LI winner, Kem replied: ‘Love You’.

When life was a little less stressful #bruvva 💛

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

Despite the cryptic messages from Chris causing a social media storm, 26-year-old Olivia has been praising her beau after photos emerged of the former Islander getting close to her ex outside a nightclub in Essex.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Love Island star told her followers: ‘Make no mistake. I know what I have. Chris is everything people think he is and so much more. He puts up with this wild child like a hero x.’ 

Phew. We’re exhausted after all of that…