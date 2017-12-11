Awww, this is happy news!

It’s been a rough week for Love Island fans, what with several favourite couples from the show announcing they’d split within days of each other.

Fortunately though there’s now been some happy news as one duo who found love at the villa have rekindled their romance following a bitter break-up.

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison – who appeared on the 2015 series of the reality series – confirmed over the weekend that they’re now an item again after revealing they’d split back in July.

A happy Cally shared a photo with her man on Instagram and revealed: ‘For the record yes we are together. Had a really tough year, but couldn’t be more ready for 2018. Onwards and upwards 💛 #family #xmasnightout’

Awww. Fans are over the moon that Cally and Luis – who welcomed daughter Vienna, the first ever Love Island baby, in May – have managed to work things out.

‘Wonderful to hear! Back together for Christmas,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘this has made me so happy’

Meanwhile one fan admitted: ‘I am thinking everyone is happy about this news’

Cally previously spoke of how her relationship with Luis had been strained during her pregnancy, so much so that they hadn’t been on speaking terms for two weeks before she went into labour.

Sadly things didn’t seem to get better after their daughter’s arrival and a rep for Cally confirmed their break-up two months on from Vienna’s birth.

‘Cally’s really upset that she and Luis have split up,’ the spokesperson told New! magazine at the time. ‘She needs some time to get her head around it all.

‘Being a new mum, the split hasn’t come at the greatest time. She and Vienna have moved out of the home she shared with Luis and she’s back with her mum. She doesn’t want to speak to anyone about it – her main priority is Vienna.’

She was quick to erase all traces of Luis from her Instagram page, though Luis left his photos of Cally up.

Then in November the pair sparked speculation that they might have reunited after starting to share pictures together again.

The lovely news will come as a boost to Love Island fans following the news last week that 2017 winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have broken up, as have 2016 pairs Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton AND Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott.