Say it ain't so!

Love Island 2017 had a pretty high success rate when it came to creating solid couples, with several pairs remaining loved-up since leaving the villa.

However, some of the cast have sparked rumours that one particularly popular duo might have secretly SPLIT. *sob*

Yep, it’s been speculated that Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt could have called it quits after co-stars Jessica Shears and Dom Lever revealed that they thought they’d ended things.

‘I’d hope they would last but in all honesty, from what we can see and what we’ve heard we think they’ve broken up,’ says Jess.

And boyfriend Dom tells The Sun: ‘As they came out the villa they did so much together but recently they’ve gone really quiet and haven’t been out together for weeks so we don’t think it’s a thing.

‘You never know though.’

However, a rep for Camilla has said that she and Jamie ARE still together and now Jamie has had his say too.

The Calvin Klein model has angrily denied the rumours and clearly isn’t very happy with Jess and Dom for their comments.

‘I haven’t even seen Jess and Dom, so it’s a bit random that they’re talking about our relationship!’ Jamie tells The Sun Online. ‘Camilla has been in Manchester the past couple of days and then she’s headed up to Scotland tonight.

‘This week that we’ve been apart is the longest I haven’t seen her since we got out. She’s coming back down on Friday so I’ll see her when she gets back.’

Jamie admits he’s had enough of people trying to suggest that him and Camilla have broken up.

‘All we seem to get is, oh they’ve split up. In a normal relationship it wouldn’t be as a big a deal if you don’t get to see each other for a couple of days,’ he says.

‘At the end of the day Cam and I have spent pretty much every day together since we’ve been out of the villa.’

So that’s that then! Meanwhile Jamie’s pals have also had their say and have labelled Jess and Dom ‘jealous’.

‘Jamie is really annoyed at Jess and Dom,’ a source reveals. ‘He’s rising above it but he knows they’re just jealous.

‘Jess and Dom seem to spend all their days advertising toothpaste and watches on Instagram, while him and Camilla are striking big deals.’

Ouch! It comes amid rumours that Camilla has signed a £500k deal with a beauty brand.

Since leaving the villa she and Jamie have kept a pretty low profile and earned praise for visiting a refugee camp to help out shortly after Love Island ended.

Meanwhile the show’s other couples have been in the limelight much more.

Winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies recently did a stint as entertainment reporters on Good Morning Britain (to rather mixed reviews), whilst Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood and Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen have been keeping busy with fashion lines, PAs and music.

Here’s hoping the love lasts for all of the show’s pairs!