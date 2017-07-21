Things are about to get dramatic...

Love Island has been drama filled since the beginning, there has been twists, turns and a whole load of shock dumpings.

And now Friday night’s episode looks set to be the most dramatic yet.

The islanders have been enjoying much happier times in the villa as of late, as the couples are being sent on their last dates.

In Thursday night’s ep we saw Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes enjoy a special date on a super yacht, Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow got all La La Land and Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies enjoyed a romantic date after strolling down the red carpet.

And in Friday night’s ep Montana Brown and Alex Beattie will indulge in a spot of romance, whilst Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville enjoy a helicopter ride.

But it looks like reality is about to set in for the islanders as it is revealed there will be a SHOCK dumping.

And the real twist is that each couple has to choose which couple they want to leave. Eeek!

The islanders are left shell shocked as Gabby receives a text revealing the devastating news, she reads: ‘Islanders, tonight each couple will secretly vote for one other couple that they think should be dumped from the Island.’

‘You must now discuss in your couples who you’re going to choose and why, before submitting your decision by text.’

With Marce labelling the shock twist as, ‘the worst bombshell that has ever been dropped into this villa.’

And it looks like viewers are not happy about the shock twist, with one person tweeting: ‘So basically they will get rid of Camilla and Jamie because they’re not official !! Should be up to the public now! # fuming.’

Whilst a second said: ‘Yet again # LoveIsland gives the voting power to the islanders. Whoeva is comng up wit these silly dumping ideas?Been waiting all week to vote.’

A third added: ‘Don’t find it fair! Some will vote tactically! Surely WE, the public, should decide now! Hope it’s is a fake vote & nobody goes # LoveIsland’

It’s safe to say that there will definitely be some fireworks!