It had been reported that the show would change the rules this year

Love Island bosses have denied reports that the show will include same-sex couples in the upcoming 2018 series.

It had been claimed that producers were keen to feature lesbian and gay contestants at the villa this year but producers have ruled this out for the time being, stating that it wouldn’t work with the current format.

An executive producer tells Now: ‘The format doesn’t really allow it. If you’re familiar with the programme, it’s about coupling and recoupling.’

Last year’s series of the show – which saw Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies win, though they sadly called it quits a few months later – didn’t feature any same-sex couples, leading viewers to question if this would change in the future.

However the 2016 series saw bisexual contestants Sophie Gradon and Katie Salmon become close and they eventually coupled up with each other.

The romance was short-lived though as Sophie ended up quitting to be with her previous partner in the villa, Tom Powell.

It had previously been reported this week that ITV were considering having LGBT members of the cast to add extra interest to this year’s series.

‘Love Island was undoubtedly the biggest reality show this year, it had everyone talking,’ a source told the Daily Star. ‘Even people who weren’t watching the show still heard about it.

‘The main thing they came under fire for was sex on TV, which people have now started to accept, so come next series people won’t really care about that.

‘ITV want to increase the shock factor of the show and keep people talking, by having LGBT people included.’

It looks like this won’t be happening for the foreseeable future, though.

Applications for the 2018 series remain open, with ITV looking for ‘lively singles from across the country’ to search for romance in the Spanish villa.

We can’t WAIT for another summer of love to hit our screens!