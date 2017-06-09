We are SHOCKED

Nobody likes looking at old pictures of themselves on social media – especially when they usually consist of dodgy haircuts and questionable outfit choices.

But when you’re a newly famous telly star, it’s made a whole lot worse if everyone else stumbles across those shots as well.

And unfortunately for Love Island‘s latest heartthrob, Dom Lever that’s exactly what’s happened as photos of him have emerged looking VERY different to this clean-cut Lothario we’re used to seeing on our screens.

Yup. Until a few, short months ago Dom was a shaggy haired hipster sporting wavy locks and some designer stubble…

Showing off his lengthy do, the 26-year-old posed for a pic last August using a Snapchat butterfly filter, along with the caption: ‘Hair looking longggg !! But can’t complain about them filters ahaha #snapchat #longhair #posing #malemodel’.

Hair looking longggg !! But can't complain about them filters ahaha #snapchat #longhair #posing #malemodel 😂😂 A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Aug 29, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

Anyone else getting Pete Wicks vibes?

And it doesn’t end there as his Instagram page is just full of rugged, long-haired snaps – heck, he was even rocking a man bun at one point…

Since finding the photos, fans have been flooding the photos with hundreds of comments along the lines of ‘OMG’ and ‘WTF’…

One fan tagged her friends and wrote: ‘I can’t get over this’, while another agreed: ‘I didn’t even recognise him’.

A third likened him to ‘Thor’, while another mused: ‘Omggg He reminds me of a pug mixed with gaz off Geordie shore.’ Lol!

But flash forward almost a year and it’s out with the long hair and stubble and in with a clean face and short ‘do for Dom, which seems to have got a few ladies in the Love Island villa swooning.

Hertfordshire born Montana Brown was first to snap up the Manchester fitty. But after new girl Jessica Shears swooped in and brutally stole him away in the first episode, the careers adviser found himself in a tricky little love triangle.

Not that he was complaining…

Now, excuse us while we make our way through the rest of the Love Island contestant’s Insta pages…