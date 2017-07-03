Well, we did not see that one coming...

Love Island‘s Dom Lever has been the talk of the show for quite some time due to his romance with model Jessica Shears, and now he’s exposed their saucy bedroom antics!

The loved up couple we’re together since the start of the show, but sadly had to part ways after Jess was dumped from the island a couple of weeks ago along with fellow islander Mike Thalassitis.

However in Sunday night’s show Dom also found himself leaving the sunny villa after his partner Montana Brown chose to couple up with newbie Alex Beattie.

Dom and Montana were only coupled on a friendship basis, so Dom was more than happy to take a bow and return to the girl of his dreams back in the UK. Aww!

And now it seems as though Dom has lifted the lid on what exactly he and Jess got up to during their time within the villa.

Viewers saw the pair enjoy some ‘alone time’ in the hideaway for Jess’s birthday, and as far as we were aware that was the only time the couple had, er, you know.

Now Dom has revealed the couple actually enjoyed each others company every night since their evening in the hideaway and actually had sex a whopping EIGHT times during their time in the villa. Who knew?!

Speaking with the Daily Star, Dom said: ‘We did it in the hideaway and then every night until Jess got voted off’.

Dom even went as far as to call himself a ‘sex king‘ ooh, er! He added: ‘I wouldn’t question I am the sex king of the show‘.

After Dom heard about those rumours that Jess and Mike had slept together since their departure, Dom had vowed to stick by her saying: ‘innocent until proven guilty’.

And it seems as though Dom stands by his decision to stay loyal to his woman, as he told Caroline Flack in the latest ep that he is in love with the beauty. Awww!

Jess took to Twitter to share her excitement at Dom’s arrival, tweeting: ‘Can’t wait for my @_DomLever to come home.’

We’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store for the happy couple, next Love Island wedding on the cards?

Words: Chloe Andrews