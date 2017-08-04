This is sad stuff



Most people who star on Love Island are propelled into stardom after a stint on the hit ITV2 show.

And whilst the majority of the time the stars and celebrated, sometimes they can be the subject of abuse.

Last year’s contestant Emma-Jane Woodhams has opened up about the abuse she receives and has openly said, ‘trolling is not ok.’

The reality star announced this week that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend and childhood sweetheart Jordan, and now she has revealed that the trolling has started again.

In a string of very honest videos Emma looks very distressed by the situation and says that people have been calling her ‘a s**t’ and have even wished her dead.

In the caption for the videos the brunette beauty reveals why she is talking about trolling, she writes: ‘So i have finally found the guts to post this video after my pregnancy was announced, i have never spoken out like this. Here i have stripped myself back and will, for the last time, apologise for last year.’

She adds: ‘After my pregnancy was announced last night, I have once again become the centre of a s**t storm of trolling. Last year on Love Island I made a mistake, I made a massive mistake. I know that.’

Emma was caught up in controversy last year when she entered the show and began dating Terry Walsh, depsite him being in a relationship with Malin Andersson.

The pair continued to date, but called time on their romance in February.

Emma then reunited with former flame Jordan in April and fell pregnant shortly after.

Fans of the star have been showing their support by leaving a ton of lovely messages.

One user wrote: ‘Some people are vile keep your chin up hope you and the baby are ok.’

Another said: ‘Don’t understand why we all have to hate each other , wishing you all the best for you both I know it easy to say but girl let the haters hate x’

And the support didn’t go unnoticed as the reality star thanked her fans writing: ‘Thank you to all of you lovely people who have and continue to support me, not judging me. I literally love every single one of you.’

We hope this lady can put all the dramz behind her and enjoy her pregnancy.

Congratulations to you both!