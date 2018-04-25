We can't wait!

Love Island 2018 might still be a few weeks away but fans have received some seriously exciting news in the meantime.

It’s been revealed that the complete first and second series of the reality show are coming to Netflix from 1 May, meaning viewers can relive a whopping 66 episodes from back in the day – whoop!

With the wait until this year’s show proving too much for some, this announcement has come as a huge relief to them.

‘The lords have answered my prayers buzzzzzzzin Love Island is on Netflix,’ one excited fan wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘Finding out that Love Island is going to be on Netflix is like a birthday present for me’

Meanwhile one gushed: ‘love island series 1 & 2 getting added to netflix?!?! HAS CHRISTMAS COME EARLY’

For some this news has come at a bit of a bad time though…

‘Love island coming to Netflix next week the exact same time as exam season I feel like someone out there wants me to fail,’ one Twitter user admitted.

Whoops, sorry guys!

For those who missed it the first time around, series one – which aired in 2015 – saw Jess Hayes and Max Morley crowned the winners, whilst future TOWIE star Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth were runners-up.

Unfortunately neither couple stayed together but series two resulted in some longer romances.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey won and, despite breaking up briefly in 2017, are now parents to baby son Freddie-George.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen came in second place and are currently planning their wedding after getting engaged just a few months into their relationship.

Unfortunately last year’s series – won by Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – isn’t yet headed to Netflix but fingers crossed it will soon arrive!

But with the 2018 run set to kick off in June, the 66 episodes available from series one and two should keep us all ticking over until then!