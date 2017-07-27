What does THIS mean?

Are you all suffering with serious Love Island withdrawal symptoms? Because we know we are.

And whilst we were thrilled to see Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies crowned champions, we were gutted to see the show end for another whole year.

But luckily for us, we still have the reunion show to come on Sunday (30th July), and we can keep up with all the islanders on their social media.

And one island couple who have been keeping their fans up to date with all their adventures since leaving the villa are Dom Lever and Jessica Shears, with the couple sharing endless selfies since they reunited after Dom’s dumping.

But his most recent post has come under fire from followers for a pretty strange reason…

Posting a pic alongside girlfriend Jess and winners Kem and Amber, fans weren’t convinced by the smiling snap.

Look who we bumped into last night @parkplaza , amazing to see you again @kemcetinay @amb_d ❤️ A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

The Manchester lad captioned the pic: ‘Look who we bumped into last night @parkplaza , amazing to see you again @kemcetinay @amb_d ❤️’

But followers immediately began flooding in their comments, noticing that Kem and Amber didn’t look best pleased in the photo…

‘Look how close Amber and kem are and how far apart dom and jess are,, just putting it out there,’ one wrote on the post, while another agreed: ‘Loool looks like kem and amber are forcing a pic with their fans 😂😂’

Others labelled Dom and Jess as ‘fame hungry’, with one writing: ‘Haha bumped into 😉 Ye you just happened to be there!! Makes me cringe how fame hungry the two of you are 😴😴’

Another posted: ‘Ugh fame hungry Jess and Dom 🙈let Kem and Amber have their moment instead of stalking them bec yous know paps are going to be interested in getting snaps of them together. 🙈🙈🙈 cringe’

Erm… Harsh much!?

Other followers even began teasing Jess and Dom, posting: ‘Always good to see the winners of @loveisland taking time out to have a pic with a couple of fans’

Another praised Kem and Amber as the true island royalty: ‘The people who think they’re island royalty and the people that are🙃’

Will we see any drama go down between these four at the reunion show? Tune in to ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday to find out!

Emily Jefferies