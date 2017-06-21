Well, no one saw that one coming

If like us your life well and truly revolves around Love Island, we can imagine you would of been eagerly waiting for Wednesday night’s show to start!

On Monday night viewers were given the power to vote for their favourite couples to stay in the villa, with the three couples with the least votes in jeopardy of being kicked off the island.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS HERE

READ: Love Island’s ‘freaky’ Camilla Thurlow and Jonny Mitchell get steamy in X-rated sex game

As Caroline Flack made a surprise visit to see the islanders, Montana summed it up perfectly saying: ‘As soon as you see the Flack attack, you know it’s terrible news. She’s not coming to say ‘yeah guys, lets join in, I’m an Islander.’



Caroline revealed the news that Chris and Chloe, Dom and Jessica, and Mike and Olivia were in the bottom three.

However it came to everyone’s surprise when Caroline revealed that their fellow islanders had to choose which girl and which guy should be booted off the island! Eek!!

The islanders eventually chose Mike Thalassitis and Jessica Shears to leave!

No one saw that one coming, and it sent Twitter fans into a frenzy, with one writing: ‘Omg this is brutal!! #LoveIsland’

Another added: ‘wow didnt see that one coming #LoveIsland’

Whilst a third said: ‘Wow wasn’t expecting that uno #LoveIsland’

And they weren’t the only ones…

Caroline has well and truly thrown a spanner into the works, with many of us wondering how on earth Dom is going to survive without his beloved Jess!

With two new islanders arriving in the villa soon, we’re sure the drama won’t end there.

Let us know what you think of the shock vote, tweet us @CelebsNow

Words: Chloe Andrews