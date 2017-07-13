Fans are not happy with this islander...

Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood has split with fellow islander Chris Hughes again in a drama filled show on Wednesday night.

Olivia and Chris have become known for their constant bickering, but now it looks like things are finally over for good.

After the shock dumping on Tuesday night’s episode, Olivia discovered that she was in the bottom four of the public’s fave contestants.

Upon hearing this news Olivia was left fuming after Chris ignored her to go and speak to a crying Tyla Carr, who was devastated after her island beau Jonny Mitchell was dumped from the island in a shock twist.

Olivia decided enough was enough and split with Chris claiming the relationship wasn’t ‘working’ for either of them.

The following day Olivia attempted to win Chris over, but it’s safe to say it ended rather badly with Chris confirming that the relationship was over, ‘people can see we can’t be together’.

This inevitably resulted in a slanging match between the pair. Eeek!

And it looks like fans of the show are backing Chris on this one with many claiming Olivia is ’emotionally abusing’ him.

One user took to Twitter and wrote: ‘Olivia is toxic and enough to make any man feel like he’s going insane.! Wakey wakey it’s not the Olivia show #LoveIsland’.

Another said: ‘I’m sorry but what Olivia is doing to Chris is emotional abuse! #LoveIsland’.

A third added: ‘The emotional abuse that Olivia from #LoveIsland has been giving Chris is down right “narrrrsty” (as she would say)’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

With the return of ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis AKA Chris’ former love rival, Olivia claimed her ‘head was gone’.

But it looks like Mike has other plans, in a sneak clip for Thursday night’s ep, Mike reveals that: ‘If she tries to put it on me, I’ll get a little bit of revenge.’

Yikes. Looks like things are about to get real interesting.