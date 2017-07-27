These islanders are the cutest!

The Love Island withdrawals have well and truly begun as we try to find some way to fill our evenings.

But luckily for all of us these islanders like to share exactly what they’re up too, and we couldn’t be happier!

The final four couples have been sharing a string of totally adorable snaps of life outside the villa, and they certainly don’t disappoint.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood had the most up and downs out of this year’s LI couples, but luckily they made it through and are giving things a go.

So much so that farmer Chris even managed to get the blonde beauty to join him up on the farm.

Olivia shared a cute snap with her man and a whole lotta cows, she wrote: ‘He finally got me to the farm.’ Aww!



He finally got me to the farm.. 🐮❤️ . . Tune into @itv2 on Sunday to see how it went down #loveislandreunion A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

All of the final four couples are recording scenes for the upcoming Love Island Reunion show which will be aired this Sunday on ITVBe.

So of course runner up Jamie Jewitt joined Camilla Thurlow in Scotland for a game of, er, rounders with her family.

With Cammy even labelling it as: ‘The most amazing first date surprise ever!’

But the real cuteness came when the pair lovingly fell asleep on each other on the train. You guys!

Fingers crossed we don't miss our stop 🚂😴@jamiejewitt_ (photo credit @imcokes ☺️) A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Meanwhile LI champions Kem Cetinay and Amber Davis returned to Kem’s home town of Essex.

The pair even visited hairdresser Kem’s place of work, where he gave his lady a sweet little head massage.

But the real reunion took place when Amber finally met Kem’s friend, Nelson the teddy bear.

So my girl @amb_d met Nelson today and he defo approved 👌🏻 guess where Ambs taking me now? 👀 #LoveIslandReunion A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Kem captioned the cute pic: ‘So my girl @amb_d met Nelson today and he defo approved guess where Ambs taking me now? #LoveIslandReunion.’

And finally Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen provided the lols, when Gabs poked fun at Marcel’s past.

Now in case you missed it – we highly doubt you did as the star couldn’t help but mention it to everyone – Marcel was in fact in Blazin’ Squad.

So Gabs showed her support for her man by rocking the ultimate tee, and of course it was the, ‘I used to be in Blazin’ Squad’ one.

Did you know that he used to be in the Blazing Squad?!?!? 😂 Loving our hotel nights alonnnneee 😌 @marcel_rockyb #blazinsquad #loveisland #garcel A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

The Liverpudlian beauty even revealed that the pair are, ‘loving’ their ‘hotel nights alonnnneee.’

We are VERY excited for the reunion show and if these pics are anything to go by it’s sure to be a gooden!