The reality star looks INSANE in her latest snap

If there’s one thing we know about Love Island finalist, Gabby Allen it’s that she has an absolutely incredible body.

We spent six weeks just staring at those abs!

But after leaving the LI villa just a couple of weeks ago, the fitness instructor looks even better in a bikini than we remember.

Taking to Instagram, Marcel Somerville’s girlfriend shared a stunning snap of herself looking happier than ever in a bright yellow bikini on Tuesday evening.

Sticking her tongue out for the sexy pic, the 25-year-old showcased her washboard abs and toned physique as she posed for the camera in the ITV studios.

The ITV canteen not quite as glam as the villa 😂😂 crazy evening and spending it in a @bahimibeachwear bikini.. Back to Mallorca tomorrow 😁☀️🌈 A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

But while the impressive photo racked up an unsurprising 44k likes in just a few hours, a few of the star’s 959k followers decided to leave nasty comments about her figure.

Luckily, a swarm of Gabby’s angry fans were on hand to defend the reality star, with one slamming: ‘Are you for real?! Woman shouldn’t bring woman down?! She looks bloody insane and those abs.’

Another angry follower replied: ‘These people are so aware of what a gorgeous, funny, down to earth person you clearly are. Why a woman is trying to put another down I don’t know.’

A third agreed: ‘Women should empower each other not put them down, if you have nothing nice to say don’t bother saying anything.’

While a fourth chimed in: ‘Gabbys body is amazing, she’s absolutely gorgeous and she seems like she has the personality to go with it. We should be supporting each other.’

Too right!

Luckily, Gabs doesn’t seem bothered one bit as the star has been too busy spending time with Marcel and the pair have been spotted enjoying a load of date nights together.

Loving a bit of hotel life with my boy ☺️❤️ A day of shopping and pampering ready for tonight!! Making the most of the English sunshine wearing @inthestyleuk two piece 🦋🌸 #aftersun #loveisland #loveislandreunion #garcel A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

If this isn’t #couplegoals, we don’t know what is.