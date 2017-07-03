Harley, who was the first person dumped from Love Island, wants people to know he won’t forget his roots...

As Love Island fever continues to grip the country, the dumped contestants are working hard to carve reality careers to match those of former stars Olivia Buckland and Cara De La Hoyde.

From selling whitening toothpaste to plugging protein shakes, it’s full steam ahead for evictees including Jess Shears and Mike Thalassitis – but Harley Judge, who was the first person to leave the island, wants everyone to know he’s keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

MORE: You won’t believe how many times Jess Shears and Dom Lever had sex in the Love Island villa!

Harley made the most of his (literal) five minutes of fame at the weekend, heading to Mercy nightclub in Norwich with his mates, where he was no doubt given a booth and a free bottle of vodka.

But don’t be fooled, guys – this is one reality boy who knows how lucky he is. Harley shared a snap of him and the lads, writing: ‘Never forget your day ones…I stay humble with it all. 5 weeks ago I was working on a building site so I will never change. #stayhumble.’

MORE: Love Island star Chris Lawson slammed by the mother of his children as he gets cosy with Camilla Thurlow

Unsurprisingly Harley’s caption sparked quite the reaction from Instagram users. ‘Stay humble? Bro, you’ll be back on that building site soon,’ wrote one. ‘You spent a week on Love Island before being booted cause you were boring as f***.’

Another said: ‘You were on ITV for 5 minutes and spent 4.5 minutes of that crying because every bird mugged you off. Give your head a wobble.’

Similar comments flooded in until Harley was forced to change the caption to simply: ‘Never forget your day ones’. But not before the post had been screen grabbed and sent around Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Oh dear…