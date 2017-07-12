#StayHumble, Harley.

If you’re an OG Love Island 2017 watcher, you’ll remember Norwich boy Harley Judge and how he was dumped from the island after just a few days.

Despite being the first to get the boot from the show, it seems like Harley's short lived island experience might have gone to his head ever so slightly!

Shortly after his swift departure from the island, hunky Harley captioned an Instagram post with ‘Never forget your day ones…I stay humble with it all. Five weeks ago I was working on a building site so I will never change #stayhumble’

The caption was soon deleted though, after Harley received a fair bit of social media slating for the cringe worthy comment!

@ryanwarren1 @liamashfield never forget your day ones .. A post shared by Harley Judge (@harley_judge) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

But it seems that Harleys #stayhumble post may have come back to haunt him.

During last night’s instalment of Love Island it was revealed that ex islanders Sam and Mike could be making reappearance.

Oooo plot twist, that.

Harley didn’t waste any time in taking to Twitter to make it clear he wasn’t invited back on the show.

He tweeted a simple: ‘Cheers for the invite’ just minutes after the show ended.

And Love Island fans clearly hadn’t forgotten about his Instagram blunder and began filling his mentions with the dreaded H word.

‘You were too busy staying humble pal’ one viewer tweeted.

Another joked: ‘Someone’s got to stay on the outside promoting protein #stayhumble’.

Some fans even questioned Harley’s rumoured relationship with fellow ex-islander Tyne-Lexy, with one writing: ‘Are you not with Tyne? Don’t forget, stay humble’.

It’s clear that viewers just aren’t letting this one go…

Ouch!

Words by Caitlin Elliott