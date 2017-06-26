Do THESE photos prove dumped Love Island stars Harley Judge and Tyne-Lexy Clarson are dating?!

Here's a VERY unlikely romance for you...

We’re so hooked on Love Island right now, we’ve found ourselves literally planning our daily schedules around watching the show.

Especially with the Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis drama that’s going down at the mo.

But while Dom Lever is still licking his wounds after hearing the rumour that his former partner, Jess got jiggy with ‘muggy’ Mike just hours after being booted out of the villa, awks…

At least there’s some better news coming from outside the villa, as it looks like another two Island dumpee’s have been getting cosy.

And they come in the form of Tyne-Lexy Clarson and Harley Judge – who’ve reportedly spent the last few evenings enjoying some romantic date nights – despite never actually meeting in the villa.



Tyne -Lexy – who was booted out of the show last week after failing to be chosen by any of the boys – first sparked rumours when she shared a photo of fellow former Islander Harley on her Instagram account.

Posting the romantic photo which shows Harley looking very dapper, Tyne captioned it: ‘Guess who …. #loveisland #datenight’, followed by a load of tropical emojis and a wink face. Ooo err.

Guess who …. #loveisland #datenight 👀😜🥂💋🌴 A post shared by Tyne-Lexy Clarson (@tyne_lexy_clarson) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

And it appears their first date went swimmingly, as they’ve ALREADY gone on a second romantic outing – with both evictees gushing about each other on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Harley shared a snap of the pair cosying up on the coach with the blonde hunk resting his hand on 20-year-old Tyne-Lexy’s thigh.

He captioned the shot: ‘Another great night with this one and she looked incredible #nextmove #loveisland.’

Another great night with this one 😊 and she looked incredible 👌🏼 #nextmove #loveisland A post shared by Harley Judge (@harley_judge) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

And obviously fans were shocked to see these two pairing up so soon after leaving the show, with one writing: ‘No way! Well suited though, if they were in the villa they’d be my winners’.

Another chimed in: ‘Omg no way I swear he should’ve stayed so she could of had him in the show’.

While a more sceptical fan added: ‘Hope you’re not just doing it to keep your names alive in the public eye’.

Unfortunately for us, Harley has since denied the rumours the couple are dating, telling The Daily Star: ‘We’re just good friends.

‘We met up for food on Friday because we were doing a joint personal appearance on Saturday, so it would have been strange turning up not knowing someone!’Before adding: ‘Then obviously we did the joint personal appearance on Saturday.’

Hmm… We’ll have to keep our eye on this unlikely couple.