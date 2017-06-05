Who is Love Island’s hilarious narrator Iain Stirling? Everything you need to know…

Because Iain basically makes the show...

Sure we’re looking forward to all the fun, frolics and bed-hopping that this year’s Love Island promises. But there’s no denying that the ITV show would be a lot less hilarious without those witty voiceovers that accompany all the onscreen drama.

Which is why we’re SO glad that as well as Caroline Flack returning to our screens, Scottish narrator Iain Stirling will also be back to give us all the Islander gossip one sarcastic comment at a time…

Now, if you don’t remember Iain from the past two series’, he basically spends his time on the show saying what we’re all thinking in a slightly harsh, but always funny way.

But just who is it who has been livening up our nightly trips to the villa since 2015? Here’s everything you need to know about the man behind the voice.

You might recognise him..

If Iain looks – or sounds – ever so slightly familiar to you, well it’s because he’s previously presented shows on children’s channel CBBC.

Firstly co-hosting along with sidekick Hacker T Dog – the telly star then went on to front his own kid’s panel show, The Dog Ate My Homework which as was dubbed the children’s version on Mock The Week.

And it looks like the 29-year-old is a big fan of animals as he’s also worked with Dodge the Dog, The Toad of Wisdom, AND Pig With Tasche.

Iain won a BAFTA Yup, that’s right in 2011 he was nominated for the BAFTA for Best Children’s presenter – he went on to get two further BAFTA noms after that. But it’s his role on The Dog Ate My Homework that won him the Scottish BAFTA for Best Children’s Show. Good work, Iain! Thanks to everyone for the kind words over the past few days, whole thing still sinking in. Massive shout out to CBBC, BBC Scotland and Avalon (particularly Richard and Lee) for all their help getting me to here. I'm off to Sainsbury's, holding a BAFTA, to buy bog roll. A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) on Nov 22, 2016 at 1:59am PST

He’s well-known on the comedy circuit



Before Love Island, Iain was busy being funny on loads of other popular telly shows as well.

Featuring on comedy programmes such as Russell Howard’s Good News, Drunk History, Fake Reaction and Safe Word this telly star is no newbie when it comes to making people laugh. He’s a seasoned professional…

The star had a very different career path planned



Despite making his career as a comedian, Iain actually studied Law at the University of Edinburgh and only started doing stand up in his final year.

Yup, he’s intelligent too…

His social media game is strong

Here at Now we LOVE a little nosy through someone’s Insta feed (and before we know it we’re looking at their family holiday pics from 2009).

Anyway, while we expected Iain to make us chuckle online, his social media accounts have caused us to full on LOL. Featuring celeb selfies, a picture of him eating his own beard and this penis joke…

The fact it appears like I have an erection in this photo (it is purely down to the trousers fabric) is a very unhappy coincidence. A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) on May 16, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Bravo, Iain! We can’t WAIT to see you (or rather, hear you) on our telly screens soon.