Marcel Someville gets very cheeky...

Marcel Somerville has compared his girlfriend Gabby Allen to a piece of steak as he bites into her bum during Las Vegas pool party.

The 31-year-old reality TV star and his 25-year-old bae, are enjoying a sunshine break over in the US and it appears the hot weather has got him in the mood for romance.

Marcel uploaded a series of photos and videos to his Instastory to share their experience with his one million Instagram followers – which included snap of Gabby from behind and captioned it: ‘She looks so good from behind, yasss.’ as they made their way to a pool party in Marquee club.

But Marcel couldn’t keep his hands off his tasty girl as whilst frolicking at the side of the pool, Marcel uploaded a snap of him biting Gabby’s bum, with the caption: ‘Second steak of the holiday’.

The pair continued to pack on the PDA’s as he praised her eyes, calling them ‘#bufftings’ – in other words pretty – and uploaded a selfie of Gabby kissing his cheek with the caption ‘This is… followed by a love heart emoji.’

So adorable! But let’s hope he didn’t bite down too hard or those teethmarks will need covering up or there will be some explaining to do.

He later gushed to his blonde beauty, who was sporting a choppy short hair-do, in a video clip he told his followers: ‘That haircut, oh my God I’m in love with it,’ to which Gabby blushed.

The pair have been loved up ever since they left the villa back in July, when they couldn’t wait to spend a night of passion together, and judging by these snaps there’s no sign of their romance fizzling out any time soon…

Good news for fans as we think they made a cute couple!