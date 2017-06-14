We have the inside gossip on Tuesday night's VERY steamy show...

We’re only a week into Love Island but the inevitable bedroom action has ALREADY begun with not one, but TWO couples getting it on.

Did anyone expect anything less?

Tuesday night’s instalment on ITV2 hit show saw power couple Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever sneak into the Hideaway, just days after she told him she would NEVER get intimate on the show. Awks…

But despite the model’s declaration of ‘no sex before marriage’, the pair later found themselves doing the deed with Dom saying: ‘What happens in the hideaway stays in the hideaway.’

Meanwhile, Essex hairdresser Kem Cetinay and welsh dancer Amber Davies were seen getting VERY steamy in the bedroom following their romantic date, errr picking lemons.

And following the dramatic night, now legendary Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling has spilled the beans on what went on behind the scenes after both pairings finally christened the villa.

Twenty-nine-year-old Iain exclusively told us at Now: ‘Love Island bingo is off to a promising start.

‘We do give it a sort of cheer when someone has sex. It’s nice to see it happen.’

Here. We. Go. #loveisland A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

And although the whole nation seemed to be waiting for the couples to get closer, Scottish comedian Iain admitted that things are bound to change for the stars now they’ve done the deed.

‘I think as much as they hate to admit it, it does change the dynamic of a relationship,’ he added.



‘Once you’ve been intimate like that, I think it will definitely be difficult if they find other partners as there’ll be a lot more emotions involved.’

Agreed!

But despite Dom and Jess managing to avoid the prying eyes of the other contestants, the telly presenter admitted: ‘There’s always pressure for the couples, you’re on a television show watched by over a million people so it’s bound to feel pressured.’



Eeek! Considering we’re only eight days in, we have a feeling these two couples aren’t going to be the last to get saucy in the villa.

Iain Stirling performs YOU OK HUN? X at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the Pleasance Above from 2nd Aug – 27th Aug ahead of a nationwide tour, CelebAbility premiers on ITV2 on 15th June at 10pm and Love Island is on every night on ITV2 at 9pm.