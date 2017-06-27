Spoilers ahead, yo!

Love Island is the most addictive thing to hit our screens in months and, as superfans, it’s safe to say everyone is pretty invested in this series.

And Monday night’s episode threw a serious spanner in the works with a shock eviction.

The islanders had to vote for which couple they thought was least compatible, with the couple with the most votes being dumped from the island. Eeek!

With some of the islanders turning of Jonny Mitchell and questioning whether his feelings were genuine for Camilla Thurlow, it’s safe to say the nation was up in arms over the hate on Jomilla.

However it was Chloe Crowhurst and Sam Gowland who were deemed least compatible and booted off the show!

But what really got people talking was some apparent technical issues that prevented some viewers from watching the dramatic scenes!

Many fans accessing the ITV Hub to watch the latest episode were met with disappointment, reporting that the platform wouldn’t work for them or that they were unable to log-in – and taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

One tweeted: ‘Literally fought my sleep to stay up and watch Love Island and the @itvhub isn’t even working. What a waste of time!’

Another added: ‘Desperately trying to watch Love Island live on ITV Hub and it just won’t load!! Sort it out!!’

A third said: ‘Has anyone else been having alot of problems with the @itvhub app ? I missed the whole of love Island tonight due to an issue on the app ?!’

And they weren’t the only ones outraged…

The ITV Hub Twitter page is yet to respond to viewer’s complaints over the technical issues.

With the news that the islanders could potentially be split into two separate villas, we just hope everyone is able to tune in without any issues for the next episode, or there could be some seriously unhappy Love Island fans!

Words: Chloe Andrews