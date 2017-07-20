A photo of the Calvin Klein model's manhood has been leaked...

The Love Island strip tease challenge last week got us ALL hot under the collar – and to be honest, we haven’t been able to think about much else since.

But now fans of the show have been given a behind-the-scenes look at the raunchy dance after ANOTHER x-rated photo was leaked.

Yup, just a few days after Chris Hughes‘ VERY impressive manhood was leaked online, now Jamie Jewitt is the second Islander to have have his *uh-hem* Full Monty revealed.

The naughty snap surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday where Calvin Klein model, Jamie can be seen dancing around completely starkers with his penis in full view of the camera.

While the girls behind him, including his other half Camilla Thurlow, look on in complete shock after getting a cheeky glimpse of his willy.

As the screen grab surfaced online, one eagle-eyed viewer wrote: ‘Anyone else notice that we got a full view of Jamie on last night’s love island #LoveIsland.’

While another enthusiastic fan added: ‘We can confirm that Jamie has a good penis.’ LOL.



The racy photo comes after Chris’ very own crown jewels sent the Internet into meltdown at the start of the week.

In the clip the farmer can be seen standing outside the shower with his shorts rolled down as talks to one of the other Islanders.

‘What, it’s a d***?’ he appears to say before a female voice tells him to get in the shower.

Following the shock footage, ITV confirmed they’re doing ‘everything possible’ to get rid of it.

‘We are aware of certain footage being in circulation on the internet and we have taken steps to remove it,’ a show source tells The Sun Online, whilst a source close to Chris says they’re ‘hugely disappointed’ that the footage has been leaked.

Eeek! We wonder what the boys are going to think of the naughty footage when they leave the villa next week…