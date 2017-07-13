This hunky Calvin Klein model has got the whole nation swooning

The Love Island villa has treated us to a whole host of hunky men this summer.

We’ve had a team GB athlete, a smouldering Cypriot, not to mention Mr ‘I’m better than David Beckham’ – okay, if you say so Chris Hughes.

Anyway, while all the men have impressed us this series – there’s one particular Islander who just blows everyone else out of the water.

More: All the Latest Celebrity News

Enter Calvin Klein model and resident fitty, Jamie Jewitt.

Now, he might have burst into the villa with only two weeks to go, but that hasn’t stopped this Essex lad from sweeping Camilla Thurlow (and the rest of the nation) off her feet with his rock hard abs and dreamy smile.

And thanks to his calm and composed personality and Cam’s sweet nature, these two are even tipped to win the show…

More: Love Island 2017 finale date REVEALED! Everything you need to know…

So after having a good old stalk of the his Instagram, we’ve pulled together the star’s sexiest shots for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!

The undies snap



Another in me undies from @paulscala 👙 A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:10am PST

There’s a lot going on in this classic black and white shot. Smouldering eyes… check. Insanely muscly legs… check. VERY tight pants… er check! And just LOOK at those arms.

THAT naked pic

New shot from the @tomford #neroliportofino ad campaign with myself and @josephineskriver 🌞😎 A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Mar 19, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

The model has posed for a lot of designers, but this campaign with Tom Ford is by far the steamiest. Getting cosy with a fellow model, the 27-year-old can be seen beside a pool COMPLETELY starkers… Woah!

An intense stare

Tb to NYC shoot for @adonmagazine by @josephsinclair #adonmagazine #nyc A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Aug 13, 2015 at 3:54am PDT

Low and behold, ANOTHER ab shot but this time it’s his intense eyes we just can’t stop looking at. Pulling a skull necklace around his neck, Jamie is looking a little bit angry – and we kinda like it!

Channelling 007



Shot from Phineas Cole catalogue, #work #budgetbond A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jul 30, 2015 at 11:47pm PDT

Funnily enough, there was actually a few pics where Jamie was wearing clothes and this is definitely our favourite. With his slick hair, raised eyebrow and VERY smart bow-tie, the Islander is giving us serious James Bond vibes.

A clean shaven Jamie



Tb to the Calvin days. #gettingold A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Feb 13, 2015 at 12:18pm PST

Back to another topless photo, we barely recognised Jamie without his beard! The baby faced model looks completely different clean shaven and his boyish charm has definitely got us swooning.

BOSH

BOSH! #KickBoxing A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Jan 27, 2015 at 7:57am PST

It’s clear that Jamie likes to stay in shape, but as well as sweating it out at the gym, this reality star clearly likes to let off some steam with a bit of kick boxing. Let’s hope none of the boys get on the wrong side of Jamie in the villa.

And we’ll just leave you with this IN-credible shot from two years ago…



Shot from Jory clay sutton A post shared by Jamie Jewitt (@jamiejewitt_) on Mar 5, 2015 at 10:07am PST

You’re welcome.

