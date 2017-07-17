Some fans just aren't feeling Jess and Dom's latest career move

Despite having met in the Love Island villa a mere six weeks ago, Jessica Shears and Dom Lever won’t let us forget how loved up they are.

The pair clearly aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their private moments, with nearly naked snaps like this one, captioned with ‘So hard to get out of bed when you’re lying next to this’ becoming standard procedure on the smitten couple’s Instagram accounts.

The pair have taken their couple-y content to the next level though, posting THIS rather racy video promoting Jess’s new fashion line with Miss Pap, ‘My Type’.

Yep, she is doing that already.

Despite Dom looking a bit like a lost puppy, we have to admit the video is pretty damn sexy.

But the video wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, with numerous users downright SLATING it.

One said: ‘Seriously you’re not famous so stop. Embarrassing’

Whilst another called out Dom in classic Love Island style: ‘This guy is a tuna and cheese melt’

And others were just pure savage.

With one user writing: ‘Love Island swells peoples heads’

A second added: ‘CRINGE!!!! Fakest couple, she’s in it for the money making deals and he’s going along with it knowing mikes had a go!’

Whilst a third said: ‘Have you ever cringed so much in your life?’

Luckily for Jom (see what we did there?), some fans remained loyal and congratulated them on the news.

One commented: ‘You’re so stunning omg’

‘You truly are such a babe,’ another said.

Well, a mixed review then.

However, Jess and Dom aren’t strangers to online criticism since exiting the villa, with fans seeming especially peeved by the pair plugging a few too many sponsored products.

Ooer, a day in the life of an ex Love Islander might not be as nice as we thought…

Words by Caitlin Elliott