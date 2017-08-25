We didn't recognise the reality star...

Since leaving the Love Island villa last month, Jessica Shears has barely had time to breathe.

As well as attending countless public appearances with boyfriend and former co-star Dom Lever, the model has also been causing a social media storm with more selfies than we can even begin to count.

But it’s her latest pics that have really got her 1.2million Instagram followers talking, as the reality stepped out sporting a COMPLETELY different hairdo.

Yup, not only has 24-year-old Jess gone for a short, choppy cut – but the usually brunette beauty has gone one step further and turned blonde!

Showing off her sleek new do before attending her co-star Kem Cetinay’s BoohooMAN clothes launch in London, Jess posed for a picture next to fellow Love Island pal, Olivia Attwood.

She captioned the dramatic selfie: ‘Absolutely loving mine and @oliviajade_attwood GLAM today’.

But before we all get too excited about Jess’ trip to the hairdressers, the star added: ‘Loving my wig – let’s see if it’s true what they say about who has more fun‘.

The reality TV favourite then shared another photo – this time posing with her top off and pouting away at the camera next to the caption: ‘Feeling like Barbie’.

And it didn’t take her followers long to have their say, as one gushed: ‘You look like a completely different person…the blonde suits u though’.

Another excited fan commented: ‘Oh my f***ing god, you look amazing.’



While a third agreed: ‘You look absolutely beautiful’.

However not everyone was loving Jess’ bold cut as one unimpressed follower wrote: ‘What the heck! She defs suits brown more!’

And a second commented: ‘What have you done to your hair nooo’.

Although we’re sure Jess isn’t too bothered as she rocked up to Kem’s event looking more loved-up than ever with boyfriend Dom as they partied with a whole host of their former co-stars.

