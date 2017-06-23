Love Island drama! Jessica Shears speaks out about SEX with Mike Thalassitis

And has denied EVERYTHING

If you haven’t heard the latest Love Island rumour – basically EVERYONE is talking about Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis.

And not because they were dramatically dumped from the Island on Wednesday night, but because they apparently had SEX just a few hours after.

Now, as if this wasn’t big enough gossip on it’s own – Jess was inseparable from a certain Dom Lever in the villa and the couple were on the cusp of a full-on relationship before she was voted out.

Meanwhile Mike – aka Muggy Mike – was busy ‘grafting’ with Olivia Attwood before ‘dropping himself out’ of the situation to let Chris Hughes take back his girl.

So it’s fair to say NO ONE was expecting these two to hook up on the outside world.

But as news of their antics hits the headlines, Jess has finally broken her silence and has taken to Twitter to DENY everything.

The model and social media influencer told her followers: ‘Lol if you believe everything you read’.

Before teasing: ‘Tune into #loveislandaftersun to find out what really happened Sunday at 10pm ITV2′.

As if we haven’t series-linked it already…

And it looks like 24-year-old Jess has had to defend herself even more after a video emerged of the star appearing to whisper in Mike’s ear: ‘Let’s go and f***’ as the pair left the villa – which has got people CONVINCED that it’s true.

Although with Jess retweeting a message from a fan that insists she’s saying ‘let’s get f****** drunk’, we literally don’t know what to believe any more.

Mike is yet to respond to the claims but has instead been busy posting photos of the pair looking very cosy on the same flight home.

Next to the shot, Mike told his followers: ‘Back in London a lot sooner than expected. Gutted to have left the villa so soon, but what an experience! Myself & @jessica_rose_uk getting a cheeky Burger King before catching our flights’, followed by a googly eye emoji and a love heart.

Hmm…

Back in London a lot sooner than expected. Gutted to have left the villa so soon, but what an experience! Myself & @jessica_rose_uk getting a cheeky Burger King before catching our flights 👀❤️🏝 A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

We guess we’ll just have to wait until Sunday to find out what REALLY happened!