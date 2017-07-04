Looks like this couple is well and truly smitten!

Love Island‘s Dom Lever and Jessica Shears have been surrounded by controversy since Jess was booted off the show and was caught up in those cheating rumours!

Now unless you have been stranded on a dessert island it would be impossible to not know about the whole Mike Thalassitis and Jess dramz.

In case you missed it, there was claims that Jess and Mike hooked up when they were eliminated from the island in a shock eviction, despite Jess being coupled with Dom – read all about it here.

Although the pair have continuously denied the allegations, fans have been quick to point out signs they deem to be evidence of the infidelity.

However Dom has always believed in Jess and waited until he got to speak to her face to face before making accusations, and since he was dropped from the show on Sunday night it seems as though the pair have finally cleared up the whole ‘will they, won’t they’ reunite dilemma.

Jess took to her Instagram to share a loved up collage of the pair reunited with the caption: ‘My guy @domlever’.

Check out the seriously cute snap here.

Awww!

And it seems like fans can’t get enough of the happy reunion, with a whole heap of well wishes.

One user commented: ‘So happy for you both @jessica_rose_uk @domlever beautiful couple ❤️’

Another added: ‘Has made my day Jess so very happy for you both .xx❤💙’

A third said: ‘YEESSSSSSSSSS!! Reunited and stronger than ever!’

It seems like the pair can’t keep their hands off of each other.

After Dom’s shock revelation that the pair had sex EIGHT times in the villa we’re sure this loved up couldn’t be happier to be back together.

Love Island’s Dom Lever and Jessica Shears clear up those cheating rumours with an ADORABLE picWell it looks like those rumours have finally been put to bed.

We wish the happy couple all the best!