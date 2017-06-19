Love Island’s Jessica Shears tearfully discusses her eating disorder in emotional video

The model has been very honest on her YouTube channel

Jessica Shears is quickly becoming one of our fave Love Island contestants, mostly because her adorable relationship with Dom Lever is making our hearts melt.

But although she may come across as one of the most confident stars in the villa, the 24-year-old has bravely opened up about battling an eating disorder in an emotional YouTube video.

Uploaded at the end of March this year, the clip shows Jess on the verge of tears as she speaks out about her mental health issues and encourages other women to do the same.

‘Over the years I’ve had some struggles with my mental state and my mental attitude and my relationship with food and just with the way I handle stress,’ the model admits to her followers.

‘If you look through my Snapchat and Instagram it looks like I’m having a hoot but I wanted to let you know that that’s not the real story and I don’t always feel like that.’

Explaining the reasons behind her struggle, Jess continued: ‘I always wanted to be thin but I’ve always been tall and athletic from doing sports.

‘When I was a bit younger I used to make myself sick quite a lot. It then turned in to a control thing.

‘I’m a big emotional eater so I would binge eat because I would be in a bad mood or upset or whatever, and to counteract that I would be like, “I had no control over eating that and had no control over what stressed me out but I can control bringing it back up and not digesting it”.

‘It became a really soothing thing for me. It was some kind of stress relief.’

The star went on to admit she would ‘yo-yo’ between being curvy and thin before she finally sought help in counselling.

However, after losing two of her grandads at the end of 2016, the star admitted she’d slipped back into a bad place.

Luckily Jess added that she was going to go to the doctors to get medical help after realising that she wasn’t able to cope with her struggle any longer.

Well, we hope Jess got the support she needed and is having the time of her life in the Love Island villa.