Looks like there's a Love Island wedding on the way!

Get ready to buy a hat everyone – Love Island couple Jessica Shears and Dom Lever have just revealed that they’re ENGAGED!

The pair are set to walk down the aisle following a whirlwind three-month romance since they hooked up in the villa and Jess, 23, says she couldn’t have been happier when Dom popped the question in romantic fashion earlier this month.

‘It happened the night before the TV Choice Awards. We were staying in a lovely apartment in London,’ the model explains.

‘Dom had filled it with flowers and had got us a bottle of champagne. I was doing a SnapChat video saying how lucky I felt when he called me out onto the terrace.’

A thrilled Jess admits she couldn’t keep the grin from her face when Dom, 26, then asked her to be his wife.

‘I was grinning like a Cheshire Cat when Dom got down on one knee,’ she tells OK! magazine. ‘He said afterwards that he had never seen me smile like that!”

Awww. Dom admits he had initially wanted to propose abroad but realised it might prove difficult given the pair’s busy schedules.

‘If I’d waited I don’t know when it would have had time to do it because we’re so busy at the moment,’ the former Islander reveals. ‘It felt like the right time.’

The engagement marks a big step in Jess and Dom’s relationship and comes pretty quickly given that they’ve only been an item since meeting on Love Island over the summer.

Dom has defended the whirlwind nature of it all though and says: ‘Before I went on Love Island I would have judged someone for proposing this quickly, but spending so much time together in the villa really cemented my feelings for Jess.

‘After the first week of being back in the UK I knew I was going to marry her. As far as I’m concerned, when you know something is right, why wait?’

And Jess adds: ‘I can see why people would say we’re rushing into things but it feels like I’ve known Dom a lifetime.’

As for the wedding, the love birds are keen to tie the knot overseas next summer AND think that babies could follow soon after. Wowzers.

The news comes after Jess and Dom revealed over the weekend that they’ve moved in together.

Congratulations guys!