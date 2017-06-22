Jess and Mike were booted from the Island on Wednesday night's show

The action in Love Island continues to get spicier, as a recent visit from Caroline Flack saw Islanders send home Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis.

While Mike’s elimination left Olivia Attwood completely free to pursue original bae Chris Hughes, Jess’ departure had much bigger implications – as it split her from Dom Lever, ending one of the show’s most stable seeming couples.

However, according to some viewers, Jessica seems to be dealing with the separation quite well – as she and Mike have been pictured together, and look pretty darn cosy…

Jess and Dom seemed to being going from strength to strength – but their romance was cut short on Wednesday’s (21st June) edition of the hot ITV2 show, as the boys chose to send her home.

Before leaving her beau Dom in the villa, Devon-based model Jessica told him that she’d be waiting for him on the outside and that he had nothing to worry about as she’s ‘so into’ him – a reassuringly sweet moment for them. (Dom even shed a couple of tears!)

And now Jessica’s shared her first post-Island picture on social media, stating how sad she was about her experience coming to an end.

Hometime for @mike_thala and I 💔 So sad to leave the island but glad to be home. Thanks so much for all the love and support. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

‘Hometime for [Mike] and I,’ Jess begins her caption. ‘So sad to leave the island but glad to be home. Thanks so much for all the love and support.’

The post, taken in what seems to be the humble location of an airport Burger King, shows side by side pictures of herself and Mike posing together; Mike’s arm draped over Jess’ shoulders, while she grabs his hand with hers.

Fairly innocent – right? Not according to some of her followers, as plenty have left remarks on their closeness.

‘I don’t like how cosy they look…!!’ speculated one, while another pointed out: ‘Cheeky hold of the hand there’.

Others expressed their beliefs that they’d make a good couple with comments such as ‘Make a great couple!! Hotties’, ‘What a gorgeous couple you make’ and ‘You two look good together.. dom might get with someone new so watch out jess!’

Other users were more crass with their observations, however, with one predicting: ‘Defo banged!’ (Nice.)

However, there were many others who had more faith in the future of Dessica: ‘I bet you can’t wait for Dom to come out. Best couple in there,’ mused one supporter.

With plenty of miles and time between them now, who knows whether the feelings will be the same when Dom and Jess reunite? And with Mike having already stated his attraction to her, perhaps there’ll be a new Island romance – off-camera…