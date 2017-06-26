The Islanders had an eventful evening together

Love Island stars Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis have been spotted looking cosy on a night out just hours after strongly denying that they’d been romantically involved since leaving the villa.

The pair hit the town with friends following their appearance on spin-off show Aftersun and happily posed for photos together on Instagram.

In one video shared on Mike’s Instagram Stories, Jess pouts next to her former co-star and appears to give him a little kiss on the cheek.

Mike also posted a snap with his arm around the glamour model and her friend Joanna May Parker whose birthday they were celebrating.

In another saucy clip Mike films Jess as she pretends to bite Joanna’s boob before panning the camera back onto himself as he grins.

Model Joanna also filmed them sitting next to each other in a vehicle as the gang headed out and about during the night on the town.

Jess and Mike were later seen talking outside a London hotel with their pals in the early hours of the morning following their evening out.

According to The Sun Online the former Islanders chatted for a while at around 6am before entering the building together. It’s claimed that Mike was then seen leaving the hotel a couple of hours later.

It comes just hours after they appeared on Love Island Aftersun where they both denied rumours that they’d had sex after being voted off the show last week.

Many viewers thought they still seemed pretty close though when they noticed that Jess had her hand on Mike’s knee when the camera cut to them – before quickly removing it.

Jess – who had a romance with Dom Lever in the villa – has continued to stress that she’s just mates with Mike and nothing more though.

On Monday afternoon she uploaded a snap of her, Mike and Joanna from their night out and wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my little rocket @joannamayparker 💖 also thanks @mike_thala and friends for helping her celebrate. Such a good night with FRIENDS 👏🏽’

Anyone else think she’s trying to clarify that they’re friends there?

Whatever the situation the rumours about the nature of their relationship have already caused ructions back on Love Island, with Dom storming off when he was told about the speculation by Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville after they’d received messages from the outside world.

Something tells us this isn’t the last we’ve heard of this…