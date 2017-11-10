The reality star has slammed her haters
Jessica Shears has faced her fair share of criticism over the past few months, but now it looks like the Love Island star has just had just about enough.
After attending ITV’s Gala with fiancé Dom Lever, Jess was hit by speculation she could be pregnant as fans claimed they spotted a ‘baby bump.’ Although we think she looks incredible…
We feel you, Jess!
And not done there, Jess then went on to slam her recent bodyshamers with a completely NAKED selfie.
MORE: Love Island’s Jessica Shears responds to speculation linking her and Dom Lever to sex tape scandal
Holding her breasts with one hand, Jess can be seen lying in bed while her white duvet just about covers her modesty. Next to the honest snap she wrote: ‘Boob job scars and all f**k you paparazzi.’
And fans were quick to stick up for the 24-year-old, as one wrote: ‘You seriously look gorgeous with or without scars. Please don’t let miserable people ruin your happiness. You’re too beautiful to be scared to show that amazing body’.
While another added: ‘You look amazing Jessica x’, and a third agreed: ‘Jess you are next level girllllllll xxxx’.
Model, Jess recently travelled to Prague for a second boob job after admitting she was unhappy with her first surgery which she claims left her with ‘weird’ breasts.
‘They didn’t turn out great and I suffered a lot of side effects. I’ve been looking at getting them reduced,’ she previously told OK! magazine.
‘I’ve found a surgeon, it’s just figuring out when I can fit it in, and exactly what I want done.’
And after finding the time to fit it in, Jess finally revealed the results of her cosmetic procedure on Instagram (naturally) last month as she shared a photo with her 1.2million followers.
Flashing the engagement ring 26-year-old Dom bought her, Jess thanked the surgeons who performed her procedure while gushing about her recovery.
Well, we think Jess always looks amazing!