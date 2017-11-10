The reality star has slammed her haters

Jessica Shears has faced her fair share of criticism over the past few months, but now it looks like the Love Island star has just had just about enough.

After attending ITV’s Gala with fiancé Dom Lever, Jess was hit by speculation she could be pregnant as fans claimed they spotted a ‘baby bump.’ Although we think she looks incredible…

Taking to Twitter late Thursday night, the reality star rubbished the baby rumours with a pretty great response, telling her 222k followers: ‘Ngl guys I’ve literally had the period from hell this week – girls will understand the bloat is real’.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

We feel you, Jess!

And not done there, Jess then went on to slam her recent bodyshamers with a completely NAKED selfie.

MORE: Love Island’s Jessica Shears responds to speculation linking her and Dom Lever to sex tape scandal

Holding her breasts with one hand, Jess can be seen lying in bed while her white duvet just about covers her modesty. Next to the honest snap she wrote: ‘Boob job scars and all f**k you paparazzi.’

And fans were quick to stick up for the 24-year-old, as one wrote: ‘You seriously look gorgeous with or without scars. Please don’t let miserable people ruin your happiness. You’re too beautiful to be scared to show that amazing body’.

While another added: ‘You look amazing Jessica x’, and a third agreed: ‘Jess you are next level girllllllll xxxx’.