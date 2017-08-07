This islander is changing her look...





Love Island‘s Jessica Shears has made no secret about the abuse she has faced from online trolls since leaving the villa.

With several of the cruel comments focusing on Jess’ ample assets, labelling them as ‘weird’.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: ‘I love my saggy boobies’: Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon celebrates her ‘imperfections’ in hilarious bikini video

The reality star had previously opened up about the fact that she was going to go under the knife for a second time after being unhappy with her boobs.

‘They didn’t turn out great and I suffered a lot of side effects. I’ve been looking at getting them reduced,’ she revealed.

‘I’ve found a surgeon, it’s just figuring out when I can fit it in, and exactly what I want done.’

And now it looks like Jess has finally found the time to fit them in.

She took to her Instagram on Sunday to announce that she was off to ‘Prague for something very exciting’.

The star can then be seen in the city in a doctors office holding breast implants, with the words: ‘It’s happening’.

Although it is unclear what exactly Jess will have done, she has always been open about her surgery, she’s previously said: ‘Yes, I had my boobs done when I was 20 or 21, but I didn’t make a very well-advised decision about them.’

Jess has been very loved up with beau Dom Lever since they left the show, but she has had to constantly hit back at trolls.

Most recently Jess had to defend her assets yet again, as images surfaced of a naked photo shoot.

The brunette beauty tweeted: ‘lol at people going in on my boobs – i’m the first one to criticise my boob job – that’s why i’m getting them re-done idiots.’

We wish this reality star all the best.