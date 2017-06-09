Jess is oozing Shear sex appeal with these pics (pun intended)

Love Island beauty Jessica Shears has caused quite a stir since her shock arrival to the villa, however it seems as though the drama for the contestant doesn’t end there.

Since the show started on Monday night, Jess has found herself caught up in a love triangle – and now the star of the hit show has been linked to a sex tape!

The saucy footage was recently uploaded onto an X-rated site, but has since been deleted. It’s thought that the footage was leaked by the glamour model’s ex-boyfriend.

Gorgeous Jess has always appeared to have a raunchy side, flaunting her fabulous figure in some seriously risqué photo shoots – and we don’t blame her with a bod like hers!

Speaking about her cracking figure to Now recently, Jess said: ‘I’m never going to be a size 6, I can fit into some size 8s but I’ll never be a proper size 8 and I’m happy with that, I’m happy with this body.’

Fans of the show have also been quick to compliment the 23-year-old on her curvaceous figure, with one tweeting: ‘Jess is so fit I can’t even cope #LoveIsland’

Whilst another was quick to comment: ‘If jess’ body isn’t the motivation you need I dunno what is #loveisland’

She has been loved up with fellow islander Dom Lever, and the pair have been inseparable since Jess pinched Dom off Montana in a shock re-coupling.

We’re sure there is plenty more to come from the sassy model!

Words: Chloe Andrews