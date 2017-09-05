The LI star looked IN-credible

She may have only been on Love Island for a couple of weeks, but reality star Jessica Shears has been grabbing headlines ever since with her fearless fashion.

And the brunette beauty made sure all eyes were on her as she hit the TV Choice Awards red carpet on Monday night in a LATEX dress.

Yup, Jess was channeling her inner Kim Kardashian as she rocked up in a skin-tight pink dress and showed off her incredible curves in front of the cameras.

And 24-year-old Jess was joined by smitten Love Island boyfriend Dom Lever, who couldn’t wipe the grin off his face at the showbiz bash – well, we can’t really blame him…

But there’s one man we didn’t expect to see Jess cosying up to, and that’s LI co-star Muggy Mike Thalassitis.

In case you’ve forgotten, after leaving the villa earlier this year, Jess and Mike were rumoured to have hooked up while Dom was still on the show.

Although the pair have both denied the rumours, Jess and Mike were spotted getting very cosy at the Award ceremony outside The Dorchester Hotel.

The snaps show model, Jess affectionately touching her co-star’s face and another even shows Mike with his hand on her rubber-clad bum – we’re not sure Dom will be too happy…

Although it looks like there’s no bad blood between the pair as former footie player Mike was later spotted chatting with love rival Dom.

Ladies man, Mike was also pictured with fellow LI star Danielle Sellers at the star-studded event, and in Jess’ Insta clips the pair looked to be getting very cosy at the table.

So, could Mike and Danielle be our newest Love Island couple? We can’t keep up!